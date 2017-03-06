Steel coil blocks Alabama 20

Steel coil blocks Alabama 20

Read more: The Decatur Daily

A steel coil sits on the median of Alabama 20 after it fell from an eastbound flatbed truck Monday. A witness said the coil came out through the tarp after the truck veered.

