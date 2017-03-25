Spring is Back and So Are Paving Scams

Spring is Back and So Are Paving Scams

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

The BBB has received reports from Decatur, AL about a paving company going door-to-door in local neighborhoods soliciting for small paving jobs. The consumer that contacted the BBB stated that he was skeptical of the pitch and did not fall for the scam.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p... Fri ThomasA 2
Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14) Mar 23 Bubba the Love Sp... 13
News Moulton Man Says Lawrence County Jail Inmates B... (Jul '07) Mar 21 Christina0940 48
Counting Stanky Pigs Mar 20 Big Pig 1
Dumb conspiracy theorists. Mar 11 Rednecksgohome 1
News Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ... Mar 10 Edd 1
Oral sex Mar 9 Denny 1
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,677 • Total comments across all topics: 279,829,367

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC