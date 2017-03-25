Spring is Back and So Are Paving Scams
The BBB has received reports from Decatur, AL about a paving company going door-to-door in local neighborhoods soliciting for small paving jobs. The consumer that contacted the BBB stated that he was skeptical of the pitch and did not fall for the scam.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
