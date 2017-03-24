Spacewalking astronauts prep station for new parking spot

"Making of Heroes and Legends" documentary, an in-depth look into the creation of the attraction, Heroes and Legends featuring the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complexa . "Making of Heroes and Legends" documentary, an in-depth look into the creation of the attraction, Heroes and Legends featuring the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complexa .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.