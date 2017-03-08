Shoney's expanding with new locations...

Shoney's expanding with new locations in north Alabama

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

When's the last time you've had a slice of strawberry pie, hot fudge cake, or experienced the breakfast bar at Shoney's? If you live in Huntsville, it's been a few years, but that's all about to change. The Nashville-based company will soon be making a comeback to the greater Huntsville area through new franchise opportunities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Oral sex 15 hr Denny 1
things aint greater in decatur (Jan '16) Wed Coming home 3
alabama lottery Mar 7 mudinmyeye 5
News Alabama theater shuns 'Beauty and the Beast' ov... Mar 5 ThomasA 3
Adult conversation with men ages 30-45 Mar 3 Anonymous 1
Review: Chronic Pain Care Svc - Shaun Aggarwal MD (Aug '11) Mar 2 EddieB 349
Shahdad Naghshpour Mar 2 Concerned American 3
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,143 • Total comments across all topics: 279,448,610

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC