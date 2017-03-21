Sheriff's $150K loan to bankrupt deal...

Sheriff's $150K loan to bankrupt dealership came from inmate food account

Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin's lawyers have admitted in a federal court filing that Franklin's $150,000 investment in a used car dealership that went bankrupt came from the Morgan County Jail inmate food account. Her attorneys' response to a motion that Franklin show why she should not be held in contempt of a federal court consent decree requiring money received to feed inmates be used only for that purpose said part of the decree is too broad, overreaching and does not apply to Franklin.

