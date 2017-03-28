Sheriff Franklin's court hearing post...

Sheriff Franklin's court hearing postponed

9 hrs ago

The recent court hearing for Sheriff Ana Franklin in relation to her use of $150,000 from the inmate food fund was postponed until April.

