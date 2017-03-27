Sheriff asks court not to make her spend all inmate food money for meals

Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin has asked a federal judge not to force her to spend all the money she receives to feed Morgan County Jail inmates for that purpose. The motion filed by Franklin's attorneys this week asks U.S. District Judge Abdul K. Kallon to terminate the requirement for jail food spending that was inserted in a 2009 amended consent decree for former Sheriff Greg Bartlett to be cleared from contempt of court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.