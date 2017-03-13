Senior Day set for Calhoun campuses
Events will be at the Student Center on the Decatur campus and the Grand Foyer, main building of the Huntsville campus. This event is designed for high school seniors who plan to attend Calhoun and for those who still are undecided on their college choice.
