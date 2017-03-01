River cleanup day March 11

River cleanup day March 11

Groups advocating for a clean Tennessee River are putting on their gloves March 11 to make a difference, and they're hoping Decatur-area volunteers will help. "A clean river is better for the community, better for the quality of life of those around the river," said Laura Howard, program coordinator for Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful.

