Rhythm & Blues blessings: Decatur wom...

Rhythm & Blues blessings: Decatur woman's album inspired by the sounds of hip-hop artists

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

Turning up the volume knob of the boom box, Larinda Donnell lay in the middle of the living room floor, soaking in the sounds of Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige and Xscape. The soulful hip-hop vocals and rhythm and blues beats drew the then-teenager deeper into the music about broken hearts, young love, street living and two-timing men.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p... 4 hr gumpyxx 1
Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14) 23 hr Bubba the Love Sp... 13
News Moulton Man Says Lawrence County Jail Inmates B... (Jul '07) Tue Christina0940 48
Counting Stanky Pigs Mar 20 Big Pig 1
Dumb conspiracy theorists. Mar 11 Rednecksgohome 1
News Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ... Mar 10 Edd 1
Oral sex Mar 9 Denny 1
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,368 • Total comments across all topics: 279,785,403

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC