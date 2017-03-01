Reader Recollection: Ed Owens known f...

Reader Recollection: Ed Owens known for traveling singing group

A May, 25, 1932, article in The Decatur Daily announces a performance by the Decatur Negro Singers. Edward Owens was the founder, organizer and director of the Decatur Negro Singers, a choir that traveled to churches in and around the greater Decatur area.

