Police: Nearly 1 pound of meth seized in Decatur
Decatur police charged Anthony Lewis, 48, of 1710 Margaret, Bessemer, with trafficking methamphetamine. Decatur police said they seized almost 1 pound of meth and a small amount of marijuana.
