Police: Florida man jailed for ID theft used card skimmer in at least 2 states

A Florida man arrested on identity theft charges used credit card skimmers in both north Alabama and Tennessee, according to court records. Decatur police arrested Rafael De Los Rios, of 7540 Meadow Drive, Tampa, after an investigation in which credit card skimmers were recovered from multiple locations in Decatur, police said.

