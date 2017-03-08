Police charge mother with chemical endangerment of a child
Laura Halbrooks gave birth to a baby girl at the Decatur-Morgan Hospital Parkway Campus on November 2, 2016. Decatur police confirmed that at the time of her birth, the baby tested positive for THC, the active substance in Marijuana.
