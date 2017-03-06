Peters receives Distinguished Scholar...

Peters receives Distinguished Scholar Award

Gary Peters has been awarded the 2017 McGraw-Hill Distinguished Scholars Award by the American Association of Behavioral and Social Sciences. Peters is a former resident of Decatur and was the founding headmaster of Decatur Heritage Christian Academy, where he served from 1994-99.

