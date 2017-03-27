Moulton Street paving begins
Repaving and widening work in Decatur has moved to Moulton Street with 12th Avenue Northwest and Old Moulton Road repaving near completion. There are two projects planned for Moulton Street this year, including repaving and widening, said Blake McAnally, of Pugh Wright McAnally Civil Engineers.
