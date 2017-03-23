Moulton and Decatur bands selected fo...

Moulton and Decatur bands selected for Panoply

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

A southern rock band from Moulton and folk and blues group from Decatur will perform at the annual Panoply Arts Festival in Huntsville. Host organization Arts Huntsville announced the line-up, which features Nashville's Humming House and Grammy-winning Blind Boys of Alabama as headliners, today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14) 14 hr Bubba the Love Sp... 13
News Moulton Man Says Lawrence County Jail Inmates B... (Jul '07) Tue Christina0940 48
Counting Stanky Pigs Mar 20 Big Pig 1
Dumb conspiracy theorists. Mar 11 Rednecksgohome 1
News Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ... Mar 10 Edd 1
Oral sex Mar 9 Denny 1
things aint greater in decatur (Jan '16) Mar 8 Coming home 3
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,996 • Total comments across all topics: 279,776,306

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC