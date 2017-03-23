Moulton and Decatur bands selected for Panoply
A southern rock band from Moulton and folk and blues group from Decatur will perform at the annual Panoply Arts Festival in Huntsville. Host organization Arts Huntsville announced the line-up, which features Nashville's Humming House and Grammy-winning Blind Boys of Alabama as headliners, today.
