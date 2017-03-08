Mother wants fired East Acres Head Start teachers charged with child abuse

The agency that runs the East Acres Head Start immediately suspended and then fired a teacher and an assistant teacher after a video recording confirmed the pair inappropriately handled children in the classroom, an agency official said. Brittney Perry, whose two daughters attended the Head Start class, said Friday that she wants the two teachers charged with physically abusing her children, Raven Metcalf, 4, and Brooklyn Metcalf, 3. Perry said the girls told her the teachers "were jerking them by the arm, pinching them and twisted their arm."

