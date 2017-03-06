Morgan foundation adding 4 to Leadership Hall of Fame

Morgan foundation adding 4 to Leaders...

Read more: The Decatur Daily

The man who led Morgan County Schools during integration and a former state lawmaker are among the second class to be inducted into the Morgan County Leadership Hall of Fame. The event is sponsored by the Morgan County Schools Foundation, which formed in 2011, primarily for the purpose of promoting leadership "in a way that our entire community can see people being celebrated who have made a difference," foundation Executive Director Kerrick Whisenant said.

