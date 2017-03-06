Morgan foundation adding 4 to Leadership Hall of Fame
The man who led Morgan County Schools during integration and a former state lawmaker are among the second class to be inducted into the Morgan County Leadership Hall of Fame. The event is sponsored by the Morgan County Schools Foundation, which formed in 2011, primarily for the purpose of promoting leadership "in a way that our entire community can see people being celebrated who have made a difference," foundation Executive Director Kerrick Whisenant said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|alabama lottery
|9 hr
|mudinmyeye
|5
|Alabama theater shuns 'Beauty and the Beast' ov...
|Sun
|ThomasA
|3
|Adult conversation with men ages 30-45
|Mar 3
|Anonymous
|1
|Review: Chronic Pain Care Svc - Shaun Aggarwal MD (Aug '11)
|Mar 2
|EddieB
|349
|Shahdad Naghshpour
|Mar 2
|Concerned American
|3
|Republicans love russia
|Mar 1
|dud
|3
|Decatur woman charged with forgery
|Mar 1
|dud
|1
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC