Morgan County Animal Control Director Mark Palmer resigns
Morgan County is looking for a new director of the Animal Control Department after Mark Palmer resigned from the position Monday after 1A1 2 years in the job. Palmer was the lead license inspector in the county's Sales Tax office when he was named Animal Control director in September 2015.
