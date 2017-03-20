Mayor reveals Sunday sales hours

Mayor Ronnie Marks plans to recommend an ordinance that would allow Sunday alcohol sales between the hours of noon and 2 a.m. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY FILE] Mayor Ronnie Marks plans to recommend an ordinance that would allow Sunday alcohol sales between the hours of noon and 2 a.m. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY FILE] ATHENS - If a bill granting the City Council authority to allow Sunday alcohol sales passes the Alabama Legislature this session, Mayor Ronnie Marks will recommend an ordinance allowing Sunday alcohol sales between the hours of noon and 2 a.m. Marks said a draft of the ordinance he would present to the council is designed to keep sales in Athens consistent with neighboring cities such as Decatur.

