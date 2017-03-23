Mayor: Growth opportunities available...

Mayor: Growth opportunities available for city

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling congratulates Somerville Road kindergartner Angel Bumpus after she led the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance on Thursday. [JOHN GODBEY/DECATUR DAILY] Mayor Tab Bowling touted opportunities for Decatur such as HUB zones, a potential UAH partnership and taking advantage of new developments - all to spur residential growth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p... 4 hr gumpyxx 1
Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14) 23 hr Bubba the Love Sp... 13
News Moulton Man Says Lawrence County Jail Inmates B... (Jul '07) Tue Christina0940 48
Counting Stanky Pigs Mar 20 Big Pig 1
Dumb conspiracy theorists. Mar 11 Rednecksgohome 1
News Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ... Mar 10 Edd 1
Oral sex Mar 9 Denny 1
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,368 • Total comments across all topics: 279,785,404

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC