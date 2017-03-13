Mary Catherine Elizabeth Thomas

Mary Catherine Elizabeth Thomas

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency have both issued an Amber Alert for 15-year-old Mary Catherine Elizabeth Thomas, who is believed to be in danger. Authorities say she may be in the area of Decatur, Alabama.

