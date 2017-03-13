Marshall county duo charged with thir...

Marshall county duo charged with third-degree robbery

A Marshall County couple was arrested Monday after an alleged shoplifting attempt at Belk Department Store at 1801 Beltline Road in Decatur, according to the Decatur Police Department. Casey Lynn Neal, 29, 224 Seventh St. N.E., Arab, and Billy Joe King, 33, 356 Pritchett Mountain Road, Union Grove, attempted to conceal merchandise and leave the store, according to police.

