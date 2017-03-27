Limited damage Monday, but more storms possible Thursday

Shemekia Watkins, left, and her daughter Za'Kari Garth, 6, run to Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market during a downpour in Decatur on Monday. [CRYSTAL VANDER WEIT/DECATUR DAILY] Approaching clouds had a silver lining for Athens Elementary students, as they were dismissed from school Monday because of expected severe weather.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.