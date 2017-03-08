Kidney Foundation honors Sen. Arthur Orr
State Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, received the Outstanding Legislative Leader Award from the Alabama Kidney Foundation during the World Kidney Day celebration at the Alabama State House on Thursday. "Sen. Orr has been relentless in his support of Alabama's kidney patients," said Jack Jackson, Alabama Kidney Foundation's Executive Director.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dumb conspiracy theorists.
|9 hr
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Fri
|Edd
|1
|Oral sex
|Thu
|Denny
|1
|things aint greater in decatur (Jan '16)
|Mar 8
|Coming home
|3
|alabama lottery
|Mar 7
|mudinmyeye
|5
|Alabama theater shuns 'Beauty and the Beast' ov...
|Mar 5
|ThomasA
|3
|Adult conversation with men ages 30-45
|Mar 3
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC