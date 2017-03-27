Indivisible Decatur to hold rally on Monday
Indivisible Decatur and members of other north Alabama groups will hold a rally calling for a fair and independent investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 general election Monday on the Morgan County Courthouse lawn. Members will arrive in silence to observe Lady Justice and to contemplate the things she represents, followed by singing, a short rallying speech, chanting and more singing.
