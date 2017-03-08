Improved ISO rating should help Decatur homeowners
Homeowners' insurance rates may decrease next summer after a recent evaluation dropped Decatur's ISO rating from a 3 to a 2. The improvement comes with Decatur Fire & Rescue's effort to reduce the city's rating by the Insurance Service Organization, Fire Chief Tony Grande said. Decatur becomes one of 1,064 Class 2 cities in the country.
