Husband charged with murder in Decatur woman's death
On Thursday, March 9 at 2:36 a.m., officers responded to an assault call at 220 4th Avenue 4th Avenue NW. Upon arrival, officers found the body of Minnie Marie Shackleford lying on the bathroom floor unresponsive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dumb conspiracy theorists.
|Mar 11
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Mar 10
|Edd
|1
|Oral sex
|Mar 9
|Denny
|1
|things aint greater in decatur (Jan '16)
|Mar 8
|Coming home
|3
|alabama lottery
|Mar 7
|mudinmyeye
|5
|Alabama theater shuns 'Beauty and the Beast' ov...
|Mar 5
|ThomasA
|3
|Adult conversation with men ages 30-45
|Mar 3
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC