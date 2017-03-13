Husband charged with murder in Decatu...

Husband charged with murder in Decatur woman's death

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

On Thursday, March 9 at 2:36 a.m., officers responded to an assault call at 220 4th Avenue 4th Avenue NW. Upon arrival, officers found the body of Minnie Marie Shackleford lying on the bathroom floor unresponsive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dumb conspiracy theorists. Mar 11 Rednecksgohome 1
News Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ... Mar 10 Edd 1
Oral sex Mar 9 Denny 1
things aint greater in decatur (Jan '16) Mar 8 Coming home 3
alabama lottery Mar 7 mudinmyeye 5
News Alabama theater shuns 'Beauty and the Beast' ov... Mar 5 ThomasA 3
Adult conversation with men ages 30-45 Mar 3 Anonymous 1
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,049 • Total comments across all topics: 279,535,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC