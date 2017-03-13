Husband charged in murder of Decatur woman
Police have charged a Decatur man with the murder of his wife after she was found beaten and strangled to death in her home last week. Andreas Deone Shackelford, 41, of 220 Fourth Avenue N.W., was arrested Monday and charged with the murder of 44-year-old Minnie Marie Shackelford.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dumb conspiracy theorists.
|Mar 11
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Mar 10
|Edd
|1
|Oral sex
|Mar 9
|Denny
|1
|things aint greater in decatur (Jan '16)
|Mar 8
|Coming home
|3
|alabama lottery
|Mar 7
|mudinmyeye
|5
|Alabama theater shuns 'Beauty and the Beast' ov...
|Mar 5
|ThomasA
|3
|Adult conversation with men ages 30-45
|Mar 3
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC