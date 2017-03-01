Hot dog restaurant owner out on $50,0...

Hot dog restaurant owner out on $50,000 bail for Decatur murder charge

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Scott Dutton is charged with murder in the 2016 fatal shooting of Josh McLemore . Dutton was released from the Morgan County Jail today on $50,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republicans love russia 8 hr dud 3
News Decatur woman charged with forgery 8 hr dud 1
Angela 11 hr Concerned Anerican 4
Shahdad Naghshpour 11 hr Concerned Anerican 2
illegal aliien in huntsville 11 hr Concerned Anerican 1
Are you in Complex-PTSD therapy in the Huntsvil... 16 hr Keirnan 1
1,000 Robots Tue CNN Headline News 1
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,625 • Total comments across all topics: 279,245,557

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC