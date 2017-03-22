Hearing set for Decatur man accused o...

Hearing set for Decatur man accused of willful child abuse

A preliminary hearing has been set for a Decatur man accused of abusing a family member, according to court records. Christopher Sean Jenkins, 44, of Lakewood Drive Southwest, was arrested and charged with willful abuse of a child March 6 after an investigation by the Decatur Police Department and the Morgan County Department of Human Resources, police said.

