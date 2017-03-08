Hearing on contempt motion set for Sheriff Ana Franklin
A federal judge on Tuesday scheduled a hearing in Decatur for Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin to show cause why she should not be held in contempt of court. U.S. District Judge Abdul Kallon set the hearing for March 23 at 9 a.m. in the federal courthouse in Decatur.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|things aint greater in decatur (Jan '16)
|16 hr
|Coming home
|3
|alabama lottery
|Tue
|mudinmyeye
|5
|Alabama theater shuns 'Beauty and the Beast' ov...
|Mar 5
|ThomasA
|3
|Adult conversation with men ages 30-45
|Mar 3
|Anonymous
|1
|Review: Chronic Pain Care Svc - Shaun Aggarwal MD (Aug '11)
|Mar 2
|EddieB
|349
|Shahdad Naghshpour
|Mar 2
|Concerned American
|3
|Republicans love russia
|Mar 1
|dud
|3
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC