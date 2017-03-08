Hearing on contempt motion set for Sh...

Hearing on contempt motion set for Sheriff Ana Franklin

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

A federal judge on Tuesday scheduled a hearing in Decatur for Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin to show cause why she should not be held in contempt of court. U.S. District Judge Abdul Kallon set the hearing for March 23 at 9 a.m. in the federal courthouse in Decatur.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
things aint greater in decatur (Jan '16) 16 hr Coming home 3
alabama lottery Tue mudinmyeye 5
News Alabama theater shuns 'Beauty and the Beast' ov... Mar 5 ThomasA 3
Adult conversation with men ages 30-45 Mar 3 Anonymous 1
Review: Chronic Pain Care Svc - Shaun Aggarwal MD (Aug '11) Mar 2 EddieB 349
Shahdad Naghshpour Mar 2 Concerned American 3
Republicans love russia Mar 1 dud 3
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,518 • Total comments across all topics: 279,422,849

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC