Habitat for Humanity to hold informat...

Habitat for Humanity to hold information class

18 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

Habitat for Humanity of Morgan County will have an application information class April 6 for people interested in owning a Habitat home. There will be two sessions, one at 10 a.m. and another at 5:30 p.m. The meetings will take place at Habitat's Schwan Community Room at 1123 Central Parkway S.W. in Decatur.

