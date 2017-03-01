Governor won't fund blood tests for residents who drank contaminated water
Alabama Governor Robert Bentley has decided not to pursue additional blood testing at this time for north Alabama residents whose drinking water showed high levels of man-made chemicals known as PFOA and PFOS, the governor's office said Friday in an emailed statement. Those chemicals -- used and manufactured in facilities on the Tennessee River in Decatur -- have been linked to a number of health effects, including cancer, and have been detected worldwide.
