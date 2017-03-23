Forgery scams threaten Decatur busine...

Forgery scams threaten Decatur businesses

After a series of forgery crimes, the Decatur Police Department and Better Business Bureau are encouraging residents and business owners to be on alert. The suspects are creating forged checks using the names and addresses of local businesses such as loan companies, used car lots, temp agencies and restaurants, police said.

