Forgery scams threaten Decatur businesses
After a series of forgery crimes, the Decatur Police Department and Better Business Bureau are encouraging residents and business owners to be on alert. The suspects are creating forged checks using the names and addresses of local businesses such as loan companies, used car lots, temp agencies and restaurants, police said.
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Fri
|ThomasA
|2
|Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14)
|Mar 23
|Bubba the Love Sp...
|13
|Moulton Man Says Lawrence County Jail Inmates B... (Jul '07)
|Mar 21
|Christina0940
|48
|Counting Stanky Pigs
|Mar 20
|Big Pig
|1
|Dumb conspiracy theorists.
|Mar 11
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Mar 10
|Edd
|1
|Oral sex
|Mar 9
|Denny
|1
