Fiber-optic broadband expansion announced for Decatur

Southern Light, a Mobile-based fiber optic company, announced this morning an agreement with the city of Decatur to expand high-speed broadband capacity. The underground fiber-optic lines with 1 terabyte-per-second capacity "will support broadband capacity throughout the city, focusing on hospitals, businesses, nonprofits, financial institutions and government entities," the company said in a press release.

