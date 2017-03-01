Fiber-optic broadband expansion annou...

Fiber-optic broadband expansion announced for Decatur

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

Southern Light, a Mobile-based fiber optic company, announced this morning an agreement with the city of Decatur to expand high-speed broadband capacity. The underground fiber-optic lines with 1 terabyte-per-second capacity "will support broadband capacity throughout the city, focusing on hospitals, businesses, nonprofits, financial institutions and government entities," the company said in a press release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shahdad Naghshpour 3 hr Concerned American 3
Republicans love russia 19 hr dud 3
News Decatur woman charged with forgery 19 hr dud 1
Angela 21 hr Concerned Anerican 4
illegal aliien in huntsville 21 hr Concerned Anerican 1
Are you in Complex-PTSD therapy in the Huntsvil... Wed Keirnan 1
1,000 Robots Tue CNN Headline News 1
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,713 • Total comments across all topics: 279,256,173

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC