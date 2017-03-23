Federal hearing set to decide use of Morgan jail inmate food money
A federal judge will hear arguments from attorneys at a hearing next month about whether Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin is entitled to keep money left over from feeding jail inmates or if she is required to spend all money on food for the inmates. U.S. District Judge Abdul Kallon late Thursday afternoon set a hearing for April 14 at 1:30 p.m. for attorneys representing Franklin and representing jail inmates to make oral arguments on the issue.
