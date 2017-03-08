Faith meets reality in "The Diviners"

Rehearsing a scene from Calhoun Community College's production of "The Diviners" are, front, from left, Justina Eastmond and Katrina Henley; and, back row, Sam Steele and Lexi Holloway. [JOHN GODBEY/DECATUR DAILY PHOTOS] Tackling faith, truth and morality, a depression-era play spans place and time to touch audiences of all ages, faiths and regions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.