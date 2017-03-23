Extra security for Decatur City Hall ...

Extra security for Decatur City Hall begins Monday

20 hrs ago

A new security checkpoint at Decatur City Hall, seen on Friday, will begin operation Monday. [CRYSTAL VANDER WEIT/DECATUR DAILY] Beginning Monday, visitors to Decatur City Hall will have to go through a security checkpoint.

