Easter Outreach Churches holding egg hunts, festivals, service days
Children at Austinville United Methodist Church in Decatur participate in an Easter egg hunt last year. [WILLIAM T. MARTIN/DECATUR DAILY FILE] Children at Austinville United Methodist Church in Decatur participate in an Easter egg hunt last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cheating (Aug '13)
|Mar 30
|well
|4
|Missing person
|Mar 29
|Edna Pierce Lex Ky
|1
|Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12)
|Mar 28
|ardith
|10
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar 24
|ThomasA
|2
|Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14)
|Mar 23
|Bubba the Love Sp...
|13
|Moulton Man Says Lawrence County Jail Inmates B... (Jul '07)
|Mar 21
|Christina0940
|48
|Counting Stanky Pigs
|Mar 20
|Big Pig
|1
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC