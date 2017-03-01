'Driving Miss Daisy' Play takes audiences on ride through Civil Rights Movement
George Allen and Ann Sowby in a scene of the Bank Street Players' production of "Driving Miss Daisy." [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY] Ann Sowby and George Allen in a scene from the Bank Street Players' production of "Driving Miss Daisy."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Chronic Pain Care Svc - Shaun Aggarwal MD (Aug '11)
|10 hr
|EddieB
|349
|Shahdad Naghshpour
|22 hr
|Concerned American
|3
|Republicans love russia
|Wed
|dud
|3
|Decatur woman charged with forgery
|Wed
|dud
|1
|Angela
|Wed
|Concerned Anerican
|4
|illegal aliien in huntsville
|Wed
|Concerned Anerican
|1
|Are you in Complex-PTSD therapy in the Huntsvil...
|Wed
|Keirnan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC