Decatur woman indicted for murder in husband's shooting death
A Decatur woman accused of fatally shooting her husband while their young child was in the home has been indicted on a murder charge. Despite a history of mental illness, Michelle Lee Owens, 45, is expected to stand trial in the June 2016 slaying of her husband Lawrence "Eddie" Owens.
