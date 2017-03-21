Decatur woman charged with theft at Steak and Shake
Terri Lynn Bell, 56, 804 Carridale St. S.W., was arrested and charged with third-degree theft today a couple of days after a Decatur man reported the theft of his wallet containing credit cards and debit cards, according to Decatur police. The theft took place at the Steak and Shake Restaurant, 2720 Spring Ave. S.W., police said.
