Decatur woman charged with theft at S...

Decatur woman charged with theft at Steak and Shake

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

Terri Lynn Bell, 56, 804 Carridale St. S.W., was arrested and charged with third-degree theft today a couple of days after a Decatur man reported the theft of his wallet containing credit cards and debit cards, according to Decatur police. The theft took place at the Steak and Shake Restaurant, 2720 Spring Ave. S.W., police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Moulton Man Says Lawrence County Jail Inmates B... (Jul '07) 20 hr Christina0940 48
Counting Stanky Pigs Mon Big Pig 1
Dumb conspiracy theorists. Mar 11 Rednecksgohome 1
News Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ... Mar 10 Edd 1
Oral sex Mar 9 Denny 1
things aint greater in decatur (Jan '16) Mar 8 Coming home 3
alabama lottery Mar 7 mudinmyeye 5
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wildfires
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,503 • Total comments across all topics: 279,739,934

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC