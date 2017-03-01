Decatur woman charged with forgery

There are 1 comment on the The Decatur Daily story from 11 hrs ago, titled Decatur woman charged with forgery. In it, The Decatur Daily reports that:

A Decatur woman is facing a forgery charge after trying to cash a bad check at a gas station, authorities said. Ashley Simone Hammonds, 27, 1604 Locust St. S.E., was charged with third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument, Decatur police said Tuesday.

dud

Texarkana, TX

#1 8 hrs ago
it was on U .R Stuck
