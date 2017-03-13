Decatur woman arrested for chemical endangerment of a child
A Decatur woman was arrested Friday after her child tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol, the active substance in marijuana, in February, Decatur police said. Kala Brooke Edwards, 29, gave birth to a baby girl on Feb. 9 at Decatur-Morgan Hospital Parkway Campus.
