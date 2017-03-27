Decatur to borrow money from landfill for artificial turf at Jack Allen Complex
Decatur plans to borrow up to $740,000 from the Morgan County Regional Landfill to buy artificial turf for the Jack Allen Sports Complex. The Morgan County Commission on Tuesday approved an agreement with Decatur to borrow the money from the landfill, which is jointly owned by the two governments.
