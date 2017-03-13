Decatur school board accepts superint...

Decatur school board accepts superintendent's resignation in emergency meeting

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Decatur Daily

Brigman did not attend the 1 p.m. meeting and did not immediately return calls after the meeting. The board was unanimous in its vote to accept the resignation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dumb conspiracy theorists. Mar 11 Rednecksgohome 1
News Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ... Mar 10 Edd 1
Oral sex Mar 9 Denny 1
things aint greater in decatur (Jan '16) Mar 8 Coming home 3
alabama lottery Mar 7 mudinmyeye 5
News Alabama theater shuns 'Beauty and the Beast' ov... Mar 5 ThomasA 3
News Decatur woman charged with forgery Mar 1 dud 1
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Decatur, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,041 • Total comments across all topics: 279,677,724

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC