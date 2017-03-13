Decatur police make drug arrest on Cedar Lake Road
A Southwest Decatur man was arrested Thursday on charges of drug possession after Decatur police received citizen complaints, authorities said. The Decatur police Organized Crime Unit arrested Kenneth Bolden, 27, 715 Cedar Lake Road S.W. Apt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dumb conspiracy theorists.
|Mar 11
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Mar 10
|Edd
|1
|Oral sex
|Mar 9
|Denny
|1
|things aint greater in decatur (Jan '16)
|Mar 8
|Coming home
|3
|alabama lottery
|Mar 7
|mudinmyeye
|5
|Alabama theater shuns 'Beauty and the Beast' ov...
|Mar 5
|ThomasA
|3
|Decatur woman charged with forgery
|Mar 1
|dud
|1
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC