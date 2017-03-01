Decatur police: Juvenile dies after motorcycle wreck
According to police, at about 8:51 a.m., Morgan County dispatch received a call regarding a motorcycle crash with injury in the parking lot of the Point Mallard Aquatic center. Police officers, Decatur Fire and Rescue, and First Response EMS responded.
